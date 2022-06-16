ASEAN foreign ministers call on PM Modi

Had a good interaction with Foreign Ministers and Representatives of ASEAN countries as we celebrate 30 years of close India-ASEAN cooperation, PM Modi tweeted

Foreign ministers of the ASEAN nations on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the ongoing cooperation between the two sides.

"Had a good interaction with Foreign Ministers and Representatives of @ASEAN countries as we celebrate 30 years of close India-ASEAN cooperation," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The ASEAN foreign ministers are in New Delhi to attend a two-day conclave being hosted by India to mark the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation grouping. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners, PTI reported.

"A milestone in India-ASEAN friendship! India is hosting the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) to mark 30 years of our dialogue relations & 10 years of our Strategic Partnership. SAIFMM participants called on PM @narendramodi this morning," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting between the prime minister and the ASEAN foreign ministers. The ASEAN-India dialogue relations started with the establishment of sectoral partnership in 1992 which graduated to full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and summit level partnership in 2002.

The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012. The ASEAN is central to India's Act East Policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. The ASEAN comprises Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

