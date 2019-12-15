You are here:
World The Associated Press Dec 15, 2019

Madrid: After two weeks of talks on tackling global warming, nations have little progress to show for it.

As UN meet on climate change in Madrid limps towards finish line, nations have little progress to show

Activists protest outside of the COP25 climate talks Congress in Madrid. AP

Negotiators from almost 200 nations planned to gather for a final time at the UN climate meeting in Madrid early on Sunday to pass declarations calling for greater ambition in cutting planet-heating greenhouse gases and in helping poor countries suffering the effects of climate change.

But one of the key issues at the talks, an agreement on international carbon markets, has eluded officials even after the Chilean chair extended Friday's talks deadline to allow more time for negotiations.

The talks have been accompanied at times by angry protests from indigenous and environmental groups, both inside and outside the venue. The demonstrations reflected growing frustration, particularly among young people, at the slow pace of government efforts to curb climate change.

Scientists say greenhouse gas emissions must start dropping sharply as soon as possible to prevent global temperatures rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century. So far, the world is on course for a 3 to 4 degree Celsius rise, with potentially dramatic consequences for many countries.

Updated Date: Dec 15, 2019 16:39:57 IST

