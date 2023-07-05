As Khalistani terrorism spreads, the west continues to ignore the REAL problem

The Khalistanis have struck again, and this time their target was the Indian consulate in San Francisco. Fire Brigade was deployed to bring the blaze under control. Fortunately, there was no major damage. All the diplomats were also safe. The US State Department spokesperson said the violence against diplomats or their facilities is a criminal offence.

The same consulate was attacked in March this year. Khalistanis broke through the barricades, and installed Khalistani flags on the building. Washington condemned that incident as well. But months later, the threat remains and the actions are repeated. The US government is dragging its feet, and not doing much.

The latest incident seems to have been a revenge attack, which came after the killing of Hardeep Nijjar. He was a Khalistani based in Canada. The Indian government had declared him a terrorist. On 19 June, he was gunned down in Vancouver. The motive for the killing isn’t known, but clearly it has enraged Khalistanis.

Nijjar was the chief of the Khalistani Tiger Force, and also worked with Sikhs for Justice. The consulate attack could have been one tactic. Another could be planned for the 8th July, as a so called Khalistan Freedom Rally will be organized in the US, Canada, and Australia.

Taranjeet Singh Sindhu, India’s ambassador to the US, and some other diplomats have been labelled killers of Nijjar. India has summoned the Canadian Envoy in response. It has also launched a diplomatic protest. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had a warning for these countries. He said, “We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, not to give space to the Khalistanis. This will affect our relations.”

The Canadian Foreign Minister said the safety of Indian diplomats will be guaranteed. But, they don’t think it’s a threat to themselves or to the Indian Republic, which is the problem here.

Canada’s government thinks Khalistanis are a vote bank. India has handled this issue with patience and tolerance, so far. Indians living abroad are now feeling unsafe. This problem will not disappear just by beefing up security or giving more bodyguards to Indian diplomats. These should be a broad crackdown to choke this movement, their funding, their groups.

