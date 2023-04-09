As China flexes muscles in drills around Taiwan, defence ministry says, 'will fight to defend, protect home together'

Taipei: Taiwan will battle to defend and protect its homeland united, according to the country’s National Defence Ministry, after numerous Chinese aircraft encircled the island nation.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense stated on Twitter, “#Taiwan is our homeland, and no matter where we go or what we encounter, she is always charming and beautiful.” Every narrative on this place is imprinted in our minds. We, the #ROCArmedForces, are fighting with all of our hearts to preserve and protect our homeland.”

Taiwan had detected 71 Chinese military planes and 9 naval ships by 6 am on Sunday. China appears to have begun its second day of drills around Taiwan.

“45 of the detected aircraft (SU-30*8, J-11*4, J-10*16, J-16*10, TB-001 UCAV, Y-9EW, Y-8 ASW, H-6K*2, Y-20, KJ-500) had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ, flight paths as illustrated,” the Ministry said.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, began three days of military exercises around the island on Saturday, the day after President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei from Los Angeles, where she met with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The ministry also issued a photo taken from the Cheng Kung-class Chang Chien missile frigate showing Navy officers monitoring the movements of China’s Ma’anshan frigate, reported Taiwan News.

The military said it tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and naval vessels while deploying land-based air defence missile systems to monitor the activities of the Chinese military ships and aircraft.

While accusing China of promoting regional insecurity and instability, the MND stated that the military forces will boost their vigilance and readiness, but would avoid provocations and escalating tensions, according to Taiwan News.

Taiwan has submitted a protest against Chinese military drills in the vicinity of the island, stating that the government will not bow to threats.

With inputs from agencies

