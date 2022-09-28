Artist expresses solidarity with protesting Iranian women, creates 'unique' animation on Azadi Tower

The death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini has sparked a national outrage across the country as a result of which Iranian men and women have come out in large numbers to protest against the incident and further stage their agitation against the unjustified laws by the government for women citizens. In a bid to mark their protests, women across the country have been publicly chopping off their hair and burning their hijabs to display their protest against the government’s draconian laws. They have also been demanding the end of the three-decade rule of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader.

As a part of this, as massive protests continue to take over the country, women have also received support from various corners of the world. Many came out speaking in support of the women and over the unjustified rules imposed on them.

In one such attempt, a local artist expressed his solidarity with the brave Iranian women through a piece of art created on the iconic Azadi Tower in Tehran.

Artist creates ‘hair’ animation on Azadi Tower.

In his latest creation, the Iranian artist Bahadur Hadizadeh has released an animation showing the Azadi Tower covered by dark long hair blowing in the wind which aims to symbolise the freedom of Iranian women.

Watch the video:

Iranian artist Bahadur Hadizadeh creates an animation of Tehran’s iconic Azadi Tower adorned by dark hair blowing in the wind, in solidarity with the brave Iranian women. 💪 #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/YpbcP2r89S — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 27, 2022



The video has also gone viral on social media and has been shared widely by users who also expressed their support for the women of Iran.

Check some reactions:

Meaningful work by Bahadur Hadizadeh for #Mahsa AminiAnimation of #MahsaAmini by Bahadur Hadizadeh on the Azadi Tower (Freedom Tower) in Tehran#OpIran pic.twitter.com/666A2N8tWO — Cyber Aktivist (@Parrattarna) September 26, 2022

Created by Iranian artist Bahadur Hadizadeh in support of Iranian women. pic.twitter.com/xC27VFOxbf — Shnyar Anwar (@shnyar_Hassan) September 28, 2022

One of dozens of literary and artistic productions over the past two weeks inspired by the death of #MahsaAmini and the iconic images generated from Iranians’ uprising against mandatory hijab. Bahadur Hadizadeh depicts a landmark in Tehran adorned by dark hair blowing in the wind https://t.co/h3tBnPa73Y — Siavash Ardalan (@BBCArdalan) September 25, 2022

For all women fighting for freedom through the history.#MahsaAmini@taylorswift13 — A_girl (@Agirl_fightng) September 27, 2022

Beautiful 🌸🌸 — Lavanya Chadha (@LavanyaChadha1) September 27, 2022



It is pertinent to note that the historic architectural landmarks which stand in the capital city of Iran seem to be an ideal choice for this concept. The tower which was built in 1971 symbolises an era of modernity for the country and further its name also translates to the ‘Tower of Freedom’.

The wave of protests came in the wake of the sudden death of the young Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the Guidance Patrols, or the Gasht-e-Ershad, known as Iran’s ‘morality police’ as her clothes reportedly did not comply with Iranian law. Reports suggest that while remaining in custody, she was subjected to violence which led to her death.

