Art collective in Berlin dedicates mural to Ukrainian women who lost their loved ones in war

New Delhi: An art collective called ‘Innerfiels’ from Berlin, created a mural in their hometown titled “Absent” dedicated to Ukrainian women who lost their loved ones in the war.

"Innerfields", an art collective from Berlin, created a mural in their hometown titled "Absent" dedicated to Ukrainian women who lost their loved ones in the war.

📸: urban_streetart_berlin pic.twitter.com/yQhh1nnEsI — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 15, 2022

'Innerfields' has been growing up with graffiti and various influences; they formed as a group in 1998. The artists like to reflect their environment and create mostly figurative motives in a realistic manner, that are mixed with graphical elements and symbols. The human being, bound to being part of nature and all too often opposed to it, is a major topic in their body of work. They are creating works of art as a profession and love taking part in festivals and various art related projects around the world.

The military onslaught is not just demolishing residential buildings and city centres in Ukraine; it is sorely testing myriad familial cross-border ties that have endured for decades, centuries even.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February.

Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly sensitive nature of the trip. They said Zelenskyy’s visit, while expected, could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.