'Arsonist Scum': Wildfires raging in Greece prompt 79 arrests

In the midst of devastating wildfires sweeping through Greece, authorities have denounced those responsible as “arsonist scum” following the detention of 79 individuals linked to arson activities.

Vassilis Kikilias, the Minister of Civil Protection, disclosed that a series of deliberate ignition attempts were made by suspected arsonists on Mount Parnitha, located to the northwest of Athens.

These blazes are among the numerous infernos that have plagued the nation, resulting in a death toll of no less than 20 people this week alone.

In a televised statement on Thursday, Mr. Kikilias asserted, “By igniting these fires, you are committing a grievous offence against our nation.”

He continued, “These arsonist culprits are instigating conflagrations that imperil not only our forests and properties, but most critically, human lives…”

He warned, “You will not evade justice; we will unearth your identities and ensure you are held responsible.”

The authorities, in collaboration with the intelligence agency EYP, are actively investigating these incidents, as confirmed by AFP news agency.

Pavlos Marinakis, the government spokesperson, shared with Greek public broadcaster ERT that out of the 140 individuals arrested in connection with the wildfires, 79 are linked to suspected arson activities.

For several days now, firefighting crews from across Greece have been tirelessly battling these lethal wildfires.

The extensive firefront that erupted near the port city of Alexandroupolis last Saturday has now become the largest on record within the European Union, according to Janez Lenarcic, the European Commissioner.

Simultaneously, in the vicinity of Athens on Mount Parnitha, flames have engulfed a woodland adjacent to the capital, placing a national park in jeopardy.

Earlier this week, in the Evros region of northeastern Greece, 19 bodies believed to be migrants, including children, were discovered. Additionally, a shepherd lost his life in the fires in the Boeotia region on Monday.

Mr. Kikilias remarked on Wednesday that the country is enduring its most severe summer since the introduction of fire-risk maps back in 2009.

Greece is no stranger to summer wildfires, and scientific experts have correlated the rising occurrence and intensity of extreme weather phenomena, including heatwaves, with the phenomenon of climate change.

Stefan Doerr, who heads the Centre for Wildfire Research at Swansea University, explained that landscapes that are more susceptible to ignition – either due to high temperatures or inadequate vegetation management – are predisposed to swiftly transform incidents of arson and other triggers into rapidly spreading wildfires.

Merely last month, thousands were compelled to evacuate in the wake of wildfires erupting on the Greek island of Rhodes and in other regions of the nation.