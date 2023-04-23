Around 60 per cent voter turnout in three constituencies in Nepal by-polls
According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in Tanahun-1 was 53 per cent
Kathmandu: Nepal witnessed around 60 per cent voter turnout in its three constituencies of Tanhun-1, Chitawan-2 and Bara-2 where by-polls were held on Sunday.
Journalist-turned-politician Ravi Lamichhane is contesting the election from Chitawan-2, while prominent economist Swornim Wagley and former Deputy Police Chief Ramesh Kharel are contesting from Tanhun-1 and Bara-2 constituencies respectively.
According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in Tanahun-1 was 53 per cent.
The constituency was vacant after Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel, who was the elected lawmaker from the constituency, became the President in March.
In Chitwan-2, the voter turnout was 63 per cent.
Lamichhane, who had lost his Parliament Member and Deputy Prime Minister’s post due to the citizenship certificate controversy, is contesting from this constituency.
Bara-2 saw the highest voter turnout among all the constituencies at 64 per cent.
The constituency was vacant as the elected lawmaker Ram Saya Yadav became the Vice-President last month.
Nepal’s Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya said the by-polls in all the three constituencies were held in a peaceful manner.
On Thursday, authorities sealed Nepal’s border points with India for 72 hours due to the by-election.
The by-elections in the three constituencies have become a prestige issue for both the ruling alliance and the fourth-largest party Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), which has not yet withdrawn its support to the Prachanda-led coalition government, though its ministers had already quit the government.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Former President Donald Trump reports little income from his social media network, $1M from NFTs
The report filed with the Federal Election Commission is the first glimpse into Trump's finances since he left the White House and launched several new business ventures
Karnataka Polls 2023: Election Commission seizes over 40 kg gold from Tarikere constituency in poll-bound state
The election on 224 sets of Karnataka Assembly will be held in a single phase on 10 May. The results will be declared on 13 May. The BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three main players in the Karnataka polls 2023.
Myanmar’s top poll official shot dead by rebel fighters
Myanmar’s military has led a crackdown on dissent after seizing power in a coup more than two years ago, sparking social unrest and an economic crisis. Self-declared opposition groups have come up with their fighters targeting officials perceived to be working with the military