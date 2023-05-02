Army man shoots self after killing Ugandan minister

A government minister in Uganda was reportedly shot dead by a national army soldier who was deployed for his security.

As per reports, the deputy minister for gender and labor, retired colonel Charles Okello Engola, was shot at his home, early morning on Tuesday.

Col. Engola’s passing was confirmed by the speaker of the Ugandan parliament in a brief statement read aloud during the morning session.

“This morning I received sad news that Hon Engola has been shot by his bodyguard and after, shot himself. May his soul rest in peace. That was God’s plan. We can’t change anything,” Anita Among told MPs on Tuesday.

It is still unclear if the soldier and Col. Engola had a disagreement with the unnamed soldier who later shot himself in the head. Some eyewitnesses claimed that the soldier walked around the neighbourhood shooting in the air before turning the gun on himself.

As per the information several individuals are hurt, and videos posted on social media showed shocked locals assembling at the area.

Col. Engola, who was a senior government figure, has previously held the position of deputy defence minister.