Armenia's parliament to hold fresh vote for PM on May 8

World Reuters May 02, 2018 19:10:04 IST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia's parliament will hold another vote for the post of prime minister on May 8, its press service said on Wednesday, after a vote on Tuesday failed to secure a majority for opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was the only candidate in the election, which followed weeks of protests in the country's capital Yerevan. He has since called for a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience.

(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Updated Date: May 02, 2018 19:10 PM

