Armenian PM Pashinyan tests positive for coronavirus

World Reuters Jun 02, 2020 00:12:03 IST

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that members of his family were also infected.

"I didn't have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline," Pashinyan said during a Facebook live video.

Armenia, which has a population of 3 million, had registered 9,492 confirmed coronavirus cases and 139 deaths as of Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said later on Monday that the country will resume international flights in mid-July to support the domestic tourism industry.

(Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Editing by Alexander Marrow and Catherine Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 00:12:03 IST



