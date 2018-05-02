You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Armenia protesters block routes to capital, road to airport

World Reuters May 02, 2018 12:07:35 IST

Armenia protesters block routes to capital, road to airport

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Protesters in Armenia on Wednesday blocked some routes into the capital, Yerevan, and a road to the airport, after protest movement leader Nikol Pashinyan announced a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience.

The ruling Republican Party thwarted Pashinyan's bid to take over as prime minister on Tuesday.

"We will be staying here," David, 19, one of those who blocked the road to the airport, told Reuters.

Protesters also blocked several cross-roads in the city centre.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 02, 2018 12:07 PM

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling sides Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in bid to keep playoffs hopes alive



Top Stories




Cricket Scores