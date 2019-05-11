Armed militants storm 5-star hotel in Pakistan's Gwadar, authorities say 'majority of guests' evacuated safely

Armed militants on Saturday stormed a five-star hotel in Pakistan's port city of Gwadar in the restive Balochistan province, police said.

Firing was underway at the Pearl Continental Hotel after three to four armed militants barged into the facility, Dawn News quoted Gwadar station house officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai as saying.

There was no immediate reports of casualties.

"At around 4.50 pm (local time), we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel," the officer said.

ANI further reported that authorities in Gwadar said that "majority of guests" had been taken out safely from the Pearl Continental Hotel.

Dawn also quoted officials as saying that "there are no foreigners at the hotel right now."

SHO Bangulzai also said that "additional police force, ATF (Anti-terrorism force) and army are all present" at the spot.

The attack comes almost a month after unidentified gunmen donning uniforms of paramilitary personnel shot dead at least 14 passengers after forcing them to disembark from buses on a highway in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

Balochistan home minister Zia Langove told the media that the attackers used their fatigue as a disguise to carry out a routine check on the passengers.

With inputs from agencies

