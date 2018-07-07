Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Armed group in Libya kidnaps three Filipinos and one Korean - official

World Reuters Jul 07, 2018 00:06:49 IST

Armed group in Libya kidnaps three Filipinos and one Korean - official

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - An unidentified armed group kidnapped three Filipinos and one Korean working as technicians at a water plant in south eastern Libya, an official said on Friday.

The group also kidnapped several Libyan workers in the morning raid at the Al-Hassouna plant near Ishwirif, but later released them, said the official, who asked not to be named for security reasons. The official did not say whether the Korean citizen was from North Korea or South Korea.

(Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 06 Jul 2018
Brazil
0:2
Belgium
Match Centre
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores