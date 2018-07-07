Armed group in Libya kidnaps three Filipinos and one Korean - official

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - An unidentified armed group kidnapped three Filipinos and one Korean working as technicians at a water plant in south eastern Libya, an official said on Friday.

The group also kidnapped several Libyan workers in the morning raid at the Al-Hassouna plant near Ishwirif, but later released them, said the official, who asked not to be named for security reasons. The official did not say whether the Korean citizen was from North Korea or South Korea.

(Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

