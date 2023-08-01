Armed gang pulls off over $11 million heist at luxury French store

A Paris store selling luxury jewellery and watch brand Piaget was robbed by an armed gang on Tuesday, who escaped with nearly 10 to 15 million euros’ worth of goods in broad daylight, police and prosecutors said.

Three people were possibly involved in the robbery at around 1:00 pm (1100 GMT), with at least one of them carrying a weapon.

The gang fled the scene with their loot, estimated at between 10 million euros ($11 million) and 15 million euros ($16.5 million). Nobody was hurt, a police official said.

The store is located on the Rue de la Paix in the heart of the French capital, and situated near the prestigious Place Vendome which happens to be home to several stores of high-end jewellery brands.

The last high-profile heist in the neighborhood occurred in April, when three people on motorbikes robbed the Bulgari store, making off with several million euros worth of jewellery.

Piaget, founded in Switzerland, makes luxury watches with price tags that can reach several tens of thousands of euros, and high-end jewellery.

Piaget is a subsidiary of the Richemont group, which also owns several other luxury goods companies including Cartier, Baume and Mercier, Chloe, and Van Cleef and Arpels.