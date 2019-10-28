Associate Partner

Argentine local media say Fernandez beats Macri in presidential vote - TV

World Reuters Oct 28, 2019 03:10:55 IST

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine local media, in a rapid response after polls closed on Sunday, said that opposition leader Alberto Fernandez had beaten conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri, ahead of official results coming out later in the evening.

Fernandez, a centre-left Peronist, had earlier thumped Macri in an August primary election and had been seen with an unassailable 20-point lead over the president in pre-election polls as economic crisis gripped the country.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Oct 28, 2019 03:10:55 IST

