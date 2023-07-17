Argentina's defence minister arrives in India, will meet Rajnath Singh

Jorge Enrique Taiana, the defence minister of Argentina, arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a four-day trip. To further strengthen their defence collaboration, he will meet privately with Rajnath Singh, his Indian counterpart.

“On July 17, 2023, Mr. Jorge Enrique Taiana, the Argentine Republic’s Minister of Defence, arrived in New Delhi on a four-day visit to India. On July 18, 2023, Jorge Taiana will meet with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to have bilateral talks to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Taiana will honour the martyrs of the Indian armed forces by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

The Argentine defence minister is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru during his visit.

During the President of Argentina’s State Visit to India in February 2019, the bilateral relationship between the two countries was raised to the status of Strategic Partnership.

Recently, on June 24, 2022, outside of the G7 Summit in Munich, Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Argentina Cristina Fernandez met for the first time in private.

Earlier in June, cooperation in Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a number of helicopter choices produced by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was discussed between the Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, and the Chief of the Argentine Air Force, Brigadier General Xavier Isaac.

Additionally acknowledging Argentine interest in the Tejas fighter plane, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised the significance of the proposal for raising the strategic level of bilateral relations.

The promotion of visits between the armed forces, defence training, and cooperation for joint manufacturing of defense-related equipment were all agreed upon by the parties.

The Aeronautical Development Agency and the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited collaborated to create the single-engine, delta wing, light multirole fighter known as the HAL Tejas for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

Notably, India and Argentina have amicable and cordial relations.

