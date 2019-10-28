Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Argentina's Alberto Fernandez leads presidential election - official count

World Reuters Oct 28, 2019 06:10:28 IST

Argentinas Alberto Fernandez leads presidential election - official count

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez was leading the presidential election with more than half the votes counted, according to the first official results on Sunday.

Fernandez, 60, a center-left Peronist and former cabinet chief, won 47.21% of the vote compared to center-right President Mauricio Macri's 41.42%, with more than 65% of the vote counted, the interior minister said.

The initial results indicated Fernandez could win the election outright without the need for a second round.

Fernandez thumped Macri in an August primary election with what was widely viewed as an unassailable 20-point lead over the president as an economic crisis gripped the country.

(Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Tom Hogue)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 28, 2019 06:10:28 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores