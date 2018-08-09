You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Argentina Senate rejects bill to legalise abortion; vote welcomed by pro-life activists gathered outside Congress

World Agence France-Presse Aug 09, 2018 12:29:45 IST

Argentine senators on Thursday voted against legalising abortion in the homeland of Pope Francis, dashing the hopes of women's rights groups after the bill was approved by the legislature's lower house in June.

Anti-abortion rights activists gather in Buenos Aires. Reuters

Anti-abortion rights activists gather in Buenos Aires. Reuters

According to an official tally, 38 senators voted against the measure to legalise the termination of a fetus during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, 31 in favour, while two abstained. The vote was welcomed by fireworks and shouts of joy among anti-abortion activists gathered outside of Congress.

At the other end of the square, tears were seen streaming down the faces of pro-abortion advocates, many wearing the green scarves that had come to symbolize their cause.

A handful of demonstrators started fires and threw stones as they clashed with riot police.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 12:29 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores