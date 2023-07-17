Argentina Minister of Defence, Jorge Taiana will hold a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Tuesday, defence officials said.

During the meeting, the two countries are expected to discuss ways to fortify defence and cooperation.

The South American nation had expressed interest in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas for Argentine Air Force in 2022.

Earlier this June, Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, Chief of Argentine Air Force, Brigadier General Xavier Isaac discussed cooperation in Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a variety of helicopter options manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Amb @dineshbhatia joined the @HALHQBLR 🇮🇳 delegation to meet Brig Gen Xavier Isaac, Chief of Argentine 🇦🇷 Air Force and @FuerzaAerea_Arg technical team, to discuss cooperation in #Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a variety of helicopter options manufactured by HAL @makeinindia pic.twitter.com/ajwAQcpo0K — India in Argentina (@Indembarg) June 5, 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also acknowledged Argentine interest in the Tejas fighter aircraft and highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of bilateral relationships.

Both sides agreed to promote the exchange of visits between the Armed Forces, defence training and collaboration for joint production of defence-related equipment.

The HAL Tejas is an Indian, single-engine, delta wing, light multirole fighter designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

Notably, India shares cordial and friendly relations with Argentina.

Last year, Jaishankar visited Argentina and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Republica de la India Street.

With inputs from agencies