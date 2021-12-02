Archaeologists in Peru unearth mummy estimated to be at least 1,200 years old

Inside the tomb, archaeologists also found a skeleton of an Andean guinea pig, as well as remains of what is believed to be a dog. In the burial chamber, they also found traces of corn and other vegetables

A mummy recently discovered by archaeologists on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, could be between 800-1,200 years old, as per Al Jazeera. Archaeologists found the preserved body in an underground funerary in Cajamarquilla near Lima. The burial chamber was 10 feet long and 1.4 metres deep.

The head of the excavation project conducted at the site by National Major San Marcos University, archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen said that the discovery of the mummy was “peculiar and unique”, further stating that the body could have been buried sometime in the period between 800 AD and 1200 AD. Van Dalen also mentioned that carbon dating would soon be conducted in order to determine the exact age of the body.

As per the initial analysis, the mummy appears to be the remains of a man. He was between the ages of 18 and 22 years when he died. The mummy was discovered tied with a rope, with hands covering the face. As per archaeologists, the characteristic of hands covering the face could be part of the local funeral pattern.

Inside the tomb, archaeologists also found a skeleton of an Andean guinea pig, as well as remains of what is believed to be a dog. In the burial chamber, they also found traces of corn and other vegetables. Ceramic remains and stone tools were also found at the burial site.

According to Van Dalen, the urban centre of Cajamarquilla was built in approximately 200 BC and could have been home to 10,000-20,000 people. As per archaeologist, the city was occupied until about 1500 AD.

Peru is said to home to archaeological sites of significant cultural value, which date to before and after the Inca Empire. The Inca Empire itself, which built the famed city of Machu Picchu, dominated South America from Central Chile to southern Ecuador in the 15th and 16th centuries, before it was conquered by Spanish conquistadores.

This is not the only recent discovery from the region. In October, archaeologists had discovered a mass grave at the Chan Chan archaeological site in Peru which held the intact remains of 25 people. Several artifacts such as needles and ceramic vessels were also found at the grave site.

The site was the capital of the Chimu empire, which was conquered by the Incas in the 15th century. In 1986, Chan Chan archaeological site was declared as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).