In a rare archaeological discovery, a 1000-year-old stone scoreboard has been found at the famous Mayan Chichen Itza in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. As per media reports, the scoreboard which is believed to be used for playing an ancient ritual ball game displays two players standing next to a ball. In a statement issued by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the circular scoreboard weighs around 88 lbs (40kg) and is approximately 12.6in (32cm) in diameter. The scoreboard also has hieroglyphic writing inscribed on it. Considering the scoreboard’s age, it is said to date back between AD 800 and AD 900.

As reported by Mexico News Daily, Francisco Perez, the archaeologist who is looking over the investigations into the discovery noted that it is rare to find hieroglyphic writing at the Mayan site. Furthermore, archaeologist Santiago Alberto Sobrino Fernandez while describing the image engraved on the stone said, “The character standing on the left side wears a feathered headdress and a sash, featuring a flower-shaped element, while the opposing player wears a headdress called a ‘snake turban’.”

The circular limestone suggests about an ancient soccer game (Pol Ta Pok), played using a heavy rubber ball, which is said to be a part of the Mesoamerican peoples’ traditional practices. While researchers are presently working to capture high-resolution pictures of the iconography and the text, inscribed on the stone, more clear photos are expected to come up in recent times.

About the Chichen Itza

One of the UNESCO-declared world heritage sites, the Chichen Itza complex is counted among Mayan’s major archaeological sites on the Yucatan peninsula. The site is visited by over two million people from across the world on an annual basis.

Prior to the scoreboard’s discovery, archaeologists reported another finding i.e., the tomb of a person belonging to the Canules dynasty (Ah Canul).

