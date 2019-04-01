Arab leaders call for good neighbourly ties with Iran

TUNIS (Reuters) - Arab leaders on Sunday invited non-Arab Iran to work with Arab countries on the basis of good neighbourly ties and without interfering in each others' internal affairs.

"We affirm that cooperative relations between Arab countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran be based on good neighbourliness," they said in a statement at the end of a summit in Tunis.

