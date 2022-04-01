April Fools' Day: Prank Lovers' favourite occasion; know history and significance

April Fools’ day is considered one of the most light-hearted days of the year. It is celebrated vigorously by both children and adults.

Every year on the first day of April, April Fools’ day is celebrated globally with great enthusiasm. On this day, people make fun of each other, play practical pranks, and make fun of one another without any guilt. People crack jokes and hoaxes to create funny moments and they unmask their jokes yelling and shouting 'April Fool' to their victims with much elation. It not only generates laughter and happiness among people but also brings out the joker or the comedian in you.

The day was first commemorated in European countries but soon it spreads across the world as an annual event. Though it is just a casual day for other countries, it is considered an official city holiday in Odesa in Ukraine.

History of April Fools’ Day:

Unequivocally, April Fools’ Day is one of the widely acknowledged non-religious events in Western countries. Historians are still doubtful of its origin.

As per historians, the year 1582 marks the beginning of this delightful event. It was the year when Pope Gregory XIII brought in a new Georgian calendar and ruled out the old Julian Calendar. Then France shifted to the new calendar and called for the New Year to be celebrated on 1 January. Beforehand, as per Julian Calendar, the New Year used to start with the Spring Equinox, which occurs around the end of March or the beginning of April.

Even after switching to a new calendar, citizens from France continued celebrating New Year on 1 April. The term ‘April Fools’ was then assigned to the people who kept celebrating New Year in April. Citizens who forgetfully celebrated New Year on 1 April were mocked on the day and had paper fish stuck on their backs and they were called ‘April Fools’ by the others.

Some historians think that the day is also linked to the spring festival of Hilaria, which means joyful in Latin, celebrated in ancient Rome around 25 March. The festival was celebrated with games, processions, and masquerades.

Significance of April Fools’ Day:

It is the day when people play harmless pranks on others with great excitement. It helps to keep the stress away and makes them cheerful. France celebrates the day on 1 April by clinging a paper fish onto the backs of people while Screaming 'April Fool'. It is believed in Greece that successfully pranking someone on this day can bring good luck to the prankster. Rainfall on 1 April is considered to have healing abilities.