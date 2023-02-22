A broken watch: Apple Watch faces a potential ban in the US, imports can be deemed illegal

The Apple Watch is one of Apple’s most successful products. It also happens to be one of Apple’s fastest-moving products, second only to the iPhone. However, it seems that the Apple Watch faces a potential ban in the United States of America, over a basic patent infringement.

Apparently, Apple is involved in a patent dispute with health-tech firm AliveCor. For years, the two firms have been at odds, and the pendulum has swung back and forth several times.

Recently, the US International Trade Commission recently gave AliveCor a big victory, saying that Apple had infringed on its patented technology. Apple challenged this, which triggered a 60-day review period.

After the requisite 60-day review, President Biden has officially affirmed the ITC’s finding. This sets the stage for a potential import ban on the Apple Watch in the United States

The beginning of the dispute

The origins of this patent dispute can be traced back to 2015 when AliveCor revealed how its patented technology would allow an Apple Watch bracelet to capture ECG readings. AliveCor and Apple apparently discussed a prospective partnership, however, nothing came of those negotiations.

Fast forward to 2018, Apple releases the Apple Watch Series 4, which now had ECG reading capabilities without any additional hardware. After studying the feature in great detail, AliveCor found that Apple was indeed using its technology, and hence filed a lawsuit against the Cupertino-based tech giant in 2021, claiming that Apple stole its ECG technology and infringed upon three of its patents.

The International Trade Commission formally passed a judgement on December 23 that Apple infringed on AliveCor’s patents using the Apple Watch’s ECG functionality. This was a big setback for Apple, but it had one more chance to turn the case around – a review by President Biden.

Biden’s decision puts Apple in a limbo

Following the ITC’s decision in December, the matter was sent to President Joe Biden. Biden has 60 days under ITC procedures to do a final assessment to verify the judgement followed all essential requirements. The judgement was made public today, with Biden declining to veto the ITC’s decision, granting AliveCor a major victory.

This brings Apple dangerously close to having imports of the Apple Watch banned. In its ruling in December, the ITC said that imports of Apple Watch should be blocked because of this patent infringement.

ABecause Apple manufactures all of its products, including the Apple Watch, outside the US, the device may be banned as Apple infringes upon a patent.

Will the Apple Watch really be banned in the US?

Although it is highly unlikely, things won’t be easy for Apple. However, in the latest twist to the case, the possible Apple Watch import restriction has been postponed.

The US Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled in December that all three of AliveCor’s patents were invalid. This verdict is being appealed by AliveCor, and the ITC’s import prohibition is on pause while this is resolved.

Nonetheless, the patent validity appeal procedure is still ongoing and is being heard in federal court. The outcome of the appeals process will determine whether or not the ITC enforces an import restriction on the Apple Watch.

