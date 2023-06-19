Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 15 series in China, manufacturing in India to start soon

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series in September 2023, generating a lot of anticipation in the smartphone world. Leaks have surfaced, shedding light on possible details about these upcoming devices.

One prominent rumour suggests that the iPhone 15 series will be more expensive than its predecessors and may adopt the design aesthetics introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The excitement surrounding the new iPhones is further fueled by Apple and Foxconn starting trial production of the devices in Zhengzhou.

Apple starts manufacturing the iPhone 15 series in China

The popularity of the new smartphone is projected to be significant, with sales expected to reach tens of millions within the initial weeks.

To meet the high demand, Apple has already begun trial production of the iPhone 15 series at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant in China. The testing phase is anticipated to be relatively short, and mass production is scheduled to begin before the end of this month, ensuring an ample supply of devices to meet the anticipated sales volume.

Reports indicate that Apple aims to have 85-90 million units of the iPhone 15 series in stock, with the majority of those units being the Pro models.

To fulfil the production and supply requirements, Foxconn has increased signing bonuses for new employees. Additionally, Shenzhen Luxshare Precision has been enlisted as a secondary supplier for the upcoming iPhone series.

Despite its China Plus One policy, Apple still relies heavily on China to get the manufacturing of its latest products in China first, before it is done anywhere else. Apple has invested a lot in China, because of which the manufacturers and factories in the country are well equipped and adept to start the manufacturing of products.

However, slowly and surely, this situation is bound to change as Apple’s Indian factories start taking up more and more of China’s share in the global production of iPhones.

When will Apple start manufacturing the iPhone 15 in India?

Apple may start manufacturing the iPhone 15 series in India pretty soon. Industry insiders have told Firstpost that production may begin in the country in the next month or so, at the latest. If things go well, the production may start in the next two weeks, in fact.

The Winstron factory in India, which is now owned and operated by the Tata Group is set to start production of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus soon. The Tata Group is expected to manufacture at least 5 per cent of all iPhones shipped globally, including the latest iPhone 15 series.

India currently manufactures roughly about 7 per cent of all iPhones shipped globally. However, Apple is placing a massive bet on India and plans to increase that number from 7 per cent to 18 per cent in the next two years – effectively, by 2025.

What will the new iPhone 15 series look like?

While specific details about the iPhone 15 family are still based on rumours and leaks, we can speculate on potential features and improvements based on Apple’s usual pattern of innovation.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to offer enhanced performance, potentially with a new A-series chip, improved camera capabilities, upgraded display technology, and advancements in battery life and charging speeds. For example, the iPhone 15 Plus and the regular iPhone 15 are set to receive the same 48MP camera that we see in the iPhone 14 Pro series. The non-Pro iPhone 15 models are also reported to get Dynamic Island in their updated displays.

Furthermore, Apple may introduce some design refinements inspired by the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

