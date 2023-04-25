Apple India Store Staff: How much do they make, their educational qualifications and more

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a bunch of Apple’s top level, management staff opened up the brand’s first two retail stores in India, the Apple BKC and Apple Saket, with much fanfare last week. While the stores themselves were architectural marvels in their own right, it is the people who will be working at the store, as sales personnel as well as Apple Geniuses who will make the experience at shopping at these stores, something special.

Most shop-floor employees at Apple’s two recently unveiled company-owned stores in India have a master’s degree in information technology, an MBA, a B-Tech in electrical engineering, computer science, packaging, robotics, automation engineering, or a bachelor’s degree in computer application.

According to the LinkedIn accounts of various employees, some have even been educated at international universities such as Cambridge or Griffith University. Apple has also brought in some trained staff from other countries, particularly from Europe and the Middle East, who will be overseeing the show.

Apple appears to be forging a new path in the less-than-glamorous realm of on-the-ground retail labour in India. As per industry experts, Apple is paying packages of more than one lakh rupees per month to the sales staff and Geniuses, which is about three or four times the salary for a similar function in other electronic retailers.

Across its two stores, Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi, the Cupertino-based tech giant is employing around 170 people, and has trained them to their own customer care standards that all Apple sales employees abide by, internationally.

Employees at the BKC location speak 25 languages, while those at the Saket location come from 18 states and speak more than 15 languages.

According to Apple’s website’s career page, the business provides its retail employees with health and wellness medical insurance, paid leaves, tuition charges for educational courses, stock grants and discounts when acquiring Apple shares, and employee discounts for Apple items.

Speaking to the press on the condition of anonymity, one of the retail employees revealed a little about the hiring process. “I had just submitted my resume on the website when I received a phone call. I previously worked in sales, so working at the store is not dissimilar to what I was doing.

Another employee stated that this is his first time engaging with consumers. He stated that he was trained extensively by Apple, which is currently assisting him in his day-to-day functioning.

