Apex Losers: The 'ultra rich' of the world lost $10 trillion in 2022

New Delhi: The wealthiest individuals in the world lost a combined $10 trillion (£8.3 trillion) last year as a result of global crisis in three major sectors: geopolitical, economic, and energy shock, said a wealth report published by London based company.

According to Knight Frank’s wealth report released on Wednesday, the total wealth of the 218,000 individuals classified as “ultra-high net worth individuals” (UHNWIs) decreased by 10% from $101.5 trillion in 2021 to $91.4 trillion in 2022.

Since the annual study was first released in 2010, it is the year that the super-fortunes rich’s have declined by the most.

Liam Bailey, director of research at Knight Frank and editor-in-chief of the wealth report, claimed that the extremely rich had experienced a “historic shock” following years of significant gains.

According to Bailey, “the Ukraine conflict pushed the already surging inflation and fed the European energy shortage.”

“Because of this, the global interest rate environment in 2022 experienced one of the sharpest increases in recorded history, creating the economic circumstances that Collins English Dictionary aptly called the “permacrisis”,” he said.

Only 4 out of 10 UHNWIs, defined as those with a net worth of at least $30 million, including their primary residence, grew their wealth in 2017, according to the study.

It added that “the overwhelming trend was negative,” with declines in the value of residential real estate, investments in commercial real estate, fixed income, and “investments of passion” like art or expensive wines and whiskies.

Given the abrupt change in monetary policy that resulted in the worst performance for the conventional blended portfolio since the 1930s, the decline in wealth is not unexpected, according to Bailey.

With an average drop of 17%, Europeans experienced the largest declines in net worth, followed by Oceania and the Americas. Comparatively, the drops in Africa and Asia were lower, at 5% and 7%, respectively.

The affluent continue to spend millions on brand-new lavish homes despite declines in their fortunes. 43 houses were sold for more than $25 million each in London and New York last year.

In London, sales above the “ultra-prime” level have increased by 26%, whereas they have decreased by 35% in New York.

The world’s wealthy have been investing in luxury residential real estate, Bailey said, with London and New York being the standout places in terms of demand for ultra-prime sales.

Despite the likelihood of a decline in high-end sales this year, activity will be supported by China’s reopening and consumers’ continued desire for lifestyle-driven purchases.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.