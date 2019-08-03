Any new treaty to counter build-up of nuclear missiles should include China, says Donald Trump

Washington: Any new treaty to counter the build-up of nuclear missiles should include China, President Donald Trump said on Friday after the United States withdrew from a Cold War-era pact with Russia. "We would certainly want to include China at some point", Trump told reporters.

"That would be a great thing for the world", he added, hours after his administration formally pulled out of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty. Trump said he has talked about a new arms reduction treaty with both countries. China was "very excited... and so was Russia", he said.

"A pact where they reduce and we reduce nuclear, that would be a great thing for the world. I do believe that would happen", Trump added. The United States on Friday abandoned the INF treaty with Russia, saying that violations by Moscow had rendered it pointless.