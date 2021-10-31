Antony Blinken, Wang Yi set to meet amid row over US support for Taiwan's participation in UN
The Chinese foreign minister has issued a cryptic threat, stating that if countries continue to persist with their demand, they will pay the price
Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
These talks are set to hold amid a fresh row between the two global powers over Washington's support for the "meaningful participation" of Taiwan in the UN.
The meeting between the top diplomats is their first since a stormy session in the US state of Alaska in March during which the Chinese delegation berated Washington.
Wang Yi on Friday said Taiwan has no future other than reunification with China, and it has no international legal status other than being part of China.
This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had on Tuesday called on United Nations member states to back Taiwan's "meaningful" participation in the UN system. This comes as China has consistently made efforts to limit the island's international participation.
"...We encourage all UN member states to join us in supporting Taiwan's robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system and in the international community, consistent with our 'one China' policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances," Blinken had said in a statement.
Arguing for Taiwan's "robust" participation in the UN, Blinken had said that the island's exclusion undermines the important work of the UN and its related bodies.
