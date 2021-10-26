Anti-vaxxer sells $1,500 prosthetic arm to escape getting vaccinated; post goes viral

Furthermore, the advertisement, which was posted on the Facebook group, appears to be selling both arms left and right to people

A person (anti-vaxxer) in Melbourne, Australia was noticed selling a prosthetic arm online for people who want to avoid getting the jab and get around the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. For the unversed, an anti-vaxxer is a person who totally opposes the regulations mandating vaccination or use of vaccines.

A post shared on Facebook by a group named ‘Victoria – Sell Your Stuff' reads, “Prosthetic arm (left or right) Using this for covid vaccination. Best worn under a winter jacket to disguise your good arm. Available in various skin colours. Registered express delivery”. The idea behind it is to fake getting the COVID-19 vaccine by wearing the prosthetic arm that costs $1500.

As the post went viral, Australian comedian Michael Shafar took to his TikTok account and asserted that the arm is obviously for those who don’t want to get vaccinated. Further reacting to the post, he also informed social media users that those who can’t afford the big amount can always go dressed as Henry the Octopus.

Meanwhile, people on social media were left amused and shocked to see such an ad going viral. A user commented on the post saying if you go to get vaccinated and the person vaccinating you cannot tell the difference between the arms then get vaccinated by someone else. While others spoke about the bizarre plan to avoid getting vaccinated. Check out a few of the posts below:

Pro-tip: If you go to get vaccinated and the person vaccinating you cannot tell the difference between your arm and a prosthetic arm leave and go get vaccinated by someone else. https://t.co/1yIeT1FpMj — Dr. Mean Maria (@mitchellscomet) October 19, 2021

A Twitter user had some 'interesting' conspiracy theory.

However, it is still unclear as to how the arm would be disguised or go unnoticed when presented to a nurse at a vaccination centre. But it did attract a lot of trolls on social media as many could not believe the lengths a few people would go just to not get vaccinated.