Anti-immigrant SDS party set to win Slovenia election - exit polls

World Reuters Jun 04, 2018

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The opposition anti-immigrant centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) was set to win the Slovenian general election on Sunday with 24.4 percent of the votes, according to exit polls by the national TV channel TV Slovenia.

The centre-left party of the Mayor of Kamnik Marjan Sarec, LMS, followed with 12.6 percent of the vote. Preliminary results will be issued by the State Election Commission later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Ivana Sekularac)

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 00:05 AM

