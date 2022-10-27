Anti-hijab women protesters call on Elon Musk to banish Iran’s supreme leader from Twitter

New Delhi: Anti-hijab Iranian protesters have called upon Billionaire Elon Musk, who is set to close Twitter deal by tomorrow, to ban Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from the microblogging site where he orders killings of those who stand against him.

In a post shared on Twitter, Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, said Khamenei has banned 83 million Iranians from Twitter but he himself uses the same platform to order killings.

“Join me and call on @elonmusk to #BanKhamenei Surreal, @khamenei_ir banned 83 million Iranians from Twitter but he himself is allowed to use the same platform to order killings. These days teenagers are getting killed by his regime for protesting against the murder of #MahsaAmini,” she said.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on 16 September, three days after her arrest in Tehran by the notorious morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic dress code for women.

Anger flared at her funeral last month and quickly sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock the Islamic republic in almost three years. Young women and schoolgirls have led the charge, burning their hijab headscarves and confronting security forces on the street.

On Wednesday, Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters who massed in their thousands in Amini’s hometown to mark 40 days since her death, a human rights group said.

Despite heightened security measures, columns of mourners had poured into Saqez in the western Kurdistan province to pay tribute to Amini at her grave at the end of the traditional mourning period.

“Woman, life, freedom” and “Death to the dictator”, hundreds of men and women chanted at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez.

