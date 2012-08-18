Anti-gay Russian activists sue Madonna for $10 mn‎

Nine people filed the lawsuits demanding compensation for 'moral damages' stemming from 'the open promotion of homosexuality' during her Aug 9 concert at St. Petersburg

A group of Russian activists have filed $10.5 million lawsuits against pop diva Madonna and organisers of her St. Petersburg concert in which she mentioned about growing intolerance in the world and called for solidarity with gays and lesbians.

The activists have sought compensation for "moral damages" caused due to the concert.

"These lawsuits are against Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone, the concert's organisers (PMI company) and the concert hall," said lawyer Alexander Pochuyev.

A total of nine people filed the lawsuits demanding compensation for "moral damages" stemming from "the open promotion of homosexuality" during her Aug 9 concert in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, he said.

A group of activists from the St. Petersburg-based civil group Parental Control had earlier asked police to probe Madonna's actions, claiming that the concert was attended by children as young as 12.

They accused the singer of violating a local law prohibiting the promotion of homosexuality among minors.

Attended by about 25,000 people, the show was held at St. Peterburg's largest concert hall where Madonna complained about "growing intolerance".

She had pink armbands distributed in the audience while asking her fans to raise their hands in a sign of support for homosexuals.

Madonna also spoke out in support of all-female group Pussy Riot. Three members of the band were sentenced to two years in jail earlier Friday over a February protest in Moscow against Orthodox Church support for Vladimir Putin ahead of the March 4 presidential polls.

IANS