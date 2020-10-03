Antarctic Peninsula hottest in three decades; rapid rate of ocean warming may be to blame, says study
Between January and August, temperatures reached between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius on the peninsula, according to researchers at the Chilean Air Force's Frei Base
Santiago (Chile): The year 2020 is the hottest in the Antarctic Peninsula in the past three decades, a study by the University of Santiago de Chile on Friday found.
Between January and August, temperatures reached between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius (35.6 and 37.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on the peninsula, which is the northernmost part of mainland Antarctica, according to researchers at the Chilean Air Force's Frei Base on King George Island.
Those temperatures are "more than 2 degrees Celsius over typical values," climatologist Raul Cordero said in a statement released by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH).
"In the far northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, the average maximum temperature so far this year has been above 0 degrees. This had not happened for 31 years," Cordero added.
He called that fact "alarming," since it could indicate that the rapid rate of ocean warming observed in the area at the end of the 20th century is resuming.
The high Southern Hemisphere winter temperatures are in contrast, however, with those registered between August and September, which reached -16.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1970.
The Antarctic Peninsula is the northernmost part of Antarctica, where there are scientific and military bases from several countries, including Argentina, Chile and Britain.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
'If COVID-19 doesn't kill us, climate change will': At annual UN meet, world leaders warn of 'environmental Armageddon'
The postponement of the UN climate summit hasn't stopped countries, from slowly sinking island nations to parched African ones, from speaking out.
Siberia is facing forest 'zombie' fires as a result of climate change, releases huge amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere
It is a vicious circle where these fires made worse by climate change release gases that in turn exacerbate climate change.
Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets
Calculating the Antarctic sheet was trickier as the East Antarctic ice sheet can gain mass due to global warming, as warmer temperatures cause increased snowfall.