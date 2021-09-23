Animated series Family Guy's PSA on COVID-19 vaccines wins praise on social media

In the three-minute video Peter Griffin is seen in a doctor’s chamber but is debating whether or not to get vaccinated. 'God, I hate getting shot. Why do I have to get this stupid vaccine anyway?' says Peter at the doctor’s office

As people across the world are heading towards a global vaccination drive, there are still many who are hesitant about getting vaccinated. To explain and make the process much easier, the makers of the hit animated series Family Guy have come up with an advertisement to produce a public service announcement (PSA). The advertisement also raises awareness about the vaccination campaign for people around the world.

The video has won hearts the world over, with celebrities such as actor Gal Gadot praising its creative approach.

I promise I’ll NEVER do that again if you get vaccinated!

Watch the whole video@FamilyGuyFox https://t.co/npZ6fRhOnM — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) September 22, 2021

In the three-minute video, the protagonist of the series, Peter Griffin, is seen in a doctor’s chamber but he is confused, debating whether or not to get vaccinated. “God, I hate getting shot. Why do I have to get this stupid vaccine anyway?” says Peter at the doctor’s office. Then Brian Griffin, an anthropomorphic white Labrador, pitches in stating that “Peter, it’s COVID. You should know how to say it. It's been well over a year.” Brian can be seen standing with Peter’s precocious toddler Stewie in the doctor’s chamber. Seconds later, Dr Elmer Hartman (Griffin’s family doctor) enters and asks Peter if he has any doubts or questions regarding the vaccine. To which Peter enquires about how a vaccine actually works. Further in the video, Stewie and Brian teleport inside Peter’s body and talk to each other about the science behind vaccination. Stewie is also seen describing how vaccines can help build antibodies to fight the virus and the shots will not only help the individual against the virus, but also help people around them. Watch the video here:

Watch the new #FamilyGuy Short! Stewie and Brian travel inside Peter’s body to explain how vaccines work. Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Visit https://t.co/Yz9vi7AYYD for the most accurate and timely facts so we can all get back to the moments we love and miss most. pic.twitter.com/d08P2VjlcU — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of the Family Guy posted the video on Twitter. They captioned it with a note saying "if you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, then visit the link that will help one with the most accurate and timely facts”.

Ever since being shared, the video has collected a lot of attention, many even said it’s probably one of the best vaccine campaign video ever.