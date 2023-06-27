An ex-convict returned from war and a Russian village lived in fear. Then police say he killed again

Ivan Rossomakhin’s neighbors in the village east of Moscow were terrified when he returned from the war in Ukraine three months ago.

Rossomakhin was found guilty of murder three years ago and was given a long prison sentence; however, he was released after volunteering to fight alongside the Wagner private military contractor.

Rossomakhin wandered the streets of Novy Burets, a hamlet located 800 kilometers (500 miles) east of Moscow, carrying a pitchfork and threatening to kill everyone,residents said.

The 28-year-old former inmate was arrested in a nearby town on charges of stabbing to death an elderly woman from whom he rented a room, despite police assurances that they would keep an eye on him. He reportedly confessed to committing the crime, less than 10 days after his return.

Rossomakhin’s case is not the only case. The Associated Press found at least seven other instances in recent months in which Wagner-recruited convicts were identified as being involved in violent crimes, either by Russian media reports or in interviews with relatives of victims in locations from Kaliningrad in the west to Siberia in the east.

Wagner’s mercenaries have been deployed in Ukraine as part of Russia’s extraordinary efforts to bolster its troops there. That has had far-reaching consequences, as was evident this weekend when the group’s leader sent his private army to march on Moscow in a short-lived rebellion. Another has been the use of convicts in battle.

“The sudden influx of often violent offenders with recent and often traumatic combat experience will likely present a significant challenge for Russia’s wartime society” British Defense Ministry’s said warning of the fallout in March.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, estimated that he had recruited 50,000 inmates for Ukraine. Olga Romanova, the director of the prisoner rights organization Russia Behind Bars, agreed. Western military officials say convicts formed the bulk of Wagner’s force there.

Before his unsuccessful rebellion against the Defense Ministry, Prigozhin stated last week that approximately 32,000 Ukrainians have returned. Beginning in June, Romanova estimated it to be around 15,000 people.

Those prisoners agreeing to join Wagner were promised freedom after their service, and President Vladimir Putin recently confirmed that he was “signing pardon decrees” for convicts fighting in Ukraine. Those decrees have not been made public.

Putin recently said recidivism rates among those freed from prison through serving in Ukraine are much lower than those on average in Russia. But rights advocates say fears about those rates rising as more convicts return from war are not necessarily unfounded.

“People form a complete absence of a link between crime and punishment, an act and its consequences,” Romanova said. “And not just convicts see it. Free people see it, too -– that you can do something terrible, sign up for the war and come out as a hero.”

Rossomakhin wasn’t seen as valorous when he returned from fighting in Ukraine but rather as an “extremely restless, problematic person,” police said at a meeting with fearful Novy Burets residents that was filmed by a local broadcaster before 85-year-old Yulia Buyskikh was slain. At one point, he even was arrested for breaking into a car and held for five days before police released him March 27.

Two days later, Buyskikh was killed.

“She knew him and opened the door, when he came to kill her,” her granddaughter, Anna Pekareva, wrote on Facebook. “Every family in Russia must be afraid of such visitors.”

The Soviet Union sent 1.2 million convicts to fight in World War II, according to a 2020 research paper by Russia’s state penitentiary service. It did not say how many returned, but the criminology expert told AP a “significant number” ended up behind bars again after committing new crimes for years afterward.

Romanova from Russia Behind Bars says there have been many troubling episodes involving convicts returning to civilian life after a stint in Ukraine.

Law enforcement and justice officials who spent time and resources to prosecute these criminals can feel humiliated by seeing many of them walk free without serving their sentences, she said.

With inputs from AP

