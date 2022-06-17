Amul's 'Internaata' tribute to Internet Explorer wins hearts online, see picture here

The first version of Internet Explorer was launched by Microsoft in August 1995. The browser remained the dominant choice for surfing the internet for many years before it was sidelined by the likes of Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, etc.

Microsoft’s age-old browser Internet Explorer went out of support on 15 June 2022 and to pay tribute to the browser, dairy brand Amul released an 'Internaata' topical.

The topical shows the Amul girl sitting at the desktop as the Internet Explorer’s logo flashes on the monitor. “Tera mujhse hai pehla ka internaata koi. Amul macro soft butter,” the text written on the graphic reads.

Have a look at their tribute here:

“#Amul Topical: Internet Explorer retires after 27 years…”, the graphic was captioned.

The graphic had a filmy connect as it indirectly referred to the Bollywood song 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi', from the 1973 film Aa Gale Lag Jaa starring Kishore Kumar and Sharmila Tagore.

The post has received likes in thousands. Reacting to it, a user wrote that the 'naata' will be missed. Another wrote, 'Nice memories'. Appreciating the graphic, a user commented, 'Nice creative'.

Earlier, in 2021 Microsoft announced that Internet Explorer, which was mocked for its slow speed, would stop working on certain devices from 15 June 2022. With this, Microsoft had made it official that it decided to pull the plug on its flagship internet browser.

Microsoft Edge is the official replacement of the company to the now-retired browser. The firm had stated that Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and would no longer be supported from 15 June 2022.

People soon started raising issues about Internet Explorer’s slow speed in comparison to other browsers. Eventually, even Microsoft lost interest in its flagship browser with the launch of Edge.