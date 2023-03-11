With the Oscars just around the corner, it is time to honour artists and films across the cinematic spectrum. Ahead of the big event, Los Angeles is already witnessing a lot from incredible panels to the brightest in films, coming together on the global stage. Speaking of which, as movie lovers across the country eagerly wait for the award night, an Indian artist in his own unique manner took up to commemorate the 95th Academy Awards by painting the portraits of not one but 100 Hollywood stars on a single mural. For the unversed, the 95th Oscars is all set to take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023.

The artist named Jagjot Singh Rubal took around six months to complete the portraits which include 30 pictures in black and white and the rest 70 in colour. As shared by the artist, he intends to depict the history of Hollywood ahead of the 95th Oscars and will release the artwork on the main night. Rubal also plans to display his painting at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 in Paris. Beginning from Lady Gaga to Michael Jackson, the mural brings together some great names in the field of music and cinema throughout history. Some of the prominent faces in the portraits are Judy Garland, Madonna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Shakira, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Dwayne Johnson, among others. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagjot Singh Rubal (@india_art_rubal)

Notably, the artist is known for creating portraits of some notable personalities from around the world. Earlier, he had painted portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama, UK’s royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, among others. He has also created similar portraits of Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan. In the meantime, Academy Award aka Oscar is presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in a bid to recognise achievement in the film industry. This year, the 95th Academy Academy Awards will be presented on 12 March 2023, in a ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

