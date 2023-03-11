Amritsar-based artist paints portraits of 100 Hollywood stars ahead of Oscars 2023; watch
Ahead of the 95th Oscars, Amritsar-based artist Jagjot Singh Rubal painted portraits of 100 Hollywood stars to commemorate the award night
With the Oscars just around the corner, it is time to honour artists and films across the cinematic spectrum. Ahead of the big event, Los Angeles is already witnessing a lot from incredible panels to the brightest in films, coming together on the global stage. Speaking of which, as movie lovers across the country eagerly wait for the award night, an Indian artist in his own unique manner took up to commemorate the 95th Academy Awards by painting the portraits of not one but 100 Hollywood stars on a single mural. For the unversed, the 95th Oscars is all set to take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023.
View this post on Instagram
He has also created similar portraits of Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan.
