Amid war with Ukraine, Russian shoppers fight each other for sugar; watch viral video
Sugar prices have risen drastically, with annual inflation in Russia hitting its highest level since 2015
Amid the war with Ukraine, a video showing Russians going berserk and fighting each other for sugar in a supermarket has gone viral on social media. The video shows how scarce the staple food has become due to the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine.
As per reports, some stores and supermarkets in Russia have imposed a 10-kg limit per customer.
Sugar prices have risen drastically, with annual inflation in Russia hitting its highest level since 2015.
In the video clip, people can be seen shouting, fighting and climbing over each other in a shopping market to grab pouches of sugar.
Watch the video here:
https://twitter.com/buch10_04/status/1505068461998882821
Since being shared, the video has accumulated tones of likes and comments. It exposes the challenges being faced by Russians in the midst of the war.
Russian government officials have however said that there is no sugar shortage and that the situation is the result of panic buying along with sugar manufacturers stockpiling to keep prices high, reported Reuters quoting anti-monopoly organisation FAS.
Meanwhile, the Russian government has imposed a temporary restriction on sugar exports from the country. The cost of sugar has gone up by 31 percent, while several other products are also becoming expensive as a result of western sanctions.
Many foreign-owned businesses have fled Russia, resulting in a severe shortage of imported products such as automobiles, household items and televisions.
The Russian government has attempted to limit inflation by imposing currency controls but they appear to be ineffective as prices continue to rise across the country.
Recently, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to discuss a commitment from his country not to seek North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) membership in exchange for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of his country’s security.
also read
Russia-Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky set to address Israel lawmakers today
The Ukrainian president has spoken to several foreign legislatures since the invasion launched on 24 February, including the US Congress, Britain's House of Commons and Germany's Bundestag
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners land in Delhi from Bucharest
India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since 24 February
Ukraine crisis: 11-yr-old travels over 1,100-km to Slovakia with phone number scribbled on hand
The Slovakian Ministry of Interior released pictures of the brave kid wearing a heavy blue jacket, beanie and holding his passport and backpack on Facebook. Hasan has also been hailed "worthy to be a true hero" by the ministry