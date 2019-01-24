Amid US-Venezuela political standoff, Russia warns Washington against military interference in South American nation

Washington: While extending its support to the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela, Russia on Thursday warned Washington to immediately terminate military interference by its side in the government and politics of the South American nation.

"We consider attempted usurpation of power in Venezuela as ... a breach of the foundations of international law," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

"Maduro is the legitimate head of state," Peskov added.

The statement from Kremlin came following reports of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro breaking off all diplomatic ties with the United States, giving American diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.

However, Al Jazeera reported that other than Russia, other world nations including Turkey and China also pledged their support to the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela.

In addition to criticising Juan Guaidó's moves, China also supported the "efforts made by the Venezuelan government for national sovereignty, independence and stability."

"China always maintains the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, opposing external intervention in Venezuelan domestic affairs, and calling for international society to create good conditions," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman of Beijing, Hua Chunying was quoted as saying by the local media.

Al Jazeera, at the same time, quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying that Turkey intended to support Venezuela's deep economic crisis, including food shortages in the South American country.

"We are with you," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying to Maduro over a telephone call, according to his spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

"My brother Maduro. Stay strong, we are by your side," Erdogan added.

Countries like Colombia have extended their support for Juan Guaidó as the Interim President of Venezuela, with the US urging other "western hemisphere governments" to recognise Guaido's leadership.

Addressing the same issue on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated, "What we hope is that dialogue can be possible, and that we avoid an escalation that would lead to the kind of conflict that would be a disaster for the people of Venezuela and for the region."

The opposition-controlled National Assembly, which is presided over by Guaido, called for nationwide protests condemning Maduro's usurpation of Presidential powers on 10 January.

