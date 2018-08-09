You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Amid Saudi row, Canadian PM says will keep speaking about rights

World Reuters Aug 09, 2018 02:05:31 IST

Amid Saudi row, Canadian PM says will keep speaking about rights

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he would keep on pressing nations about their human rights records, even as a dispute with Saudi Arabia over criticism from Ottawa continued to escalate.

Trudeau also told reporters that Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland had held a long conversation with her Saudi counterpart on Tuesday, but gave no details.

Saudi Arabia has frozen ties with Canada after it urged the release of jailed civil rights activists.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert, writing by David Ljunggren, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 02:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores