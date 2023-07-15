Amid military tensions, China's top diplomat calls for improved ties with India

As the two Asian neighbours looked for methods to reduce simmering military tensions along their extensive border, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi warned the Indian foreign minister that bilateral relations needed to be normalised.

According to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang informed Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that mutual assistance is required between the two countries instead of mistrust on the sidelines of ASEAN talks in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

Over a 3,800-km (2,360-mile) shared border, much of which is poorly delineated, India and China engaged in a brief but devastating war in 1962.

After a series of border accords, relations between the two countries have improved during the 1990s, and China is now India’s second-largest trading partner.

However, a setback in 2020 when 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers died in hand-to-hand combat during a border confrontation prompted both forces to strengthen sites and send out significant numbers of troops and equipment.

The two forces’ animosities have been reduced via a number of rounds of military and diplomatic negotiations, but New Delhi has characterised the border situation as precarious and hazardous.

Wang advised Jaishankar during their meeting on Friday that China and India must cooperate to achieve a boundary dispute resolution that is acceptable to both nations.

“The two sides should support each other and accomplish things together, rather than wear each other down or suspect each other,” Wang said.

He argued that India and China shouldn’t allow certain disagreements to define their relationship as a whole.

The next round of border issues negotiations between military commanders on both sides will take place soon, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

With the restriction of more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok, New Delhi has increased its inspection of Chinese companies since 2020. Additionally, it has increased monitoring of Chinese company investments.

Wang encouraged a fair, open, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises in response to recent limitations imposed by India on those companies.

(With agency input)