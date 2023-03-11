Amid fears of fleeing, Russian officials asked to surrender passports

Moscow: In order to prevent them from leaving the country, Russian officials and state workers are being asked to turn in their passports.

A recent probe by Current Time and Radio Liberty found that while no general policies have been made public, it has become more frequent for the Russian government to confiscate the passports of any officials it deems to be a flight risk.

According to the investigation, which was reported by the Moscow Times, the restrictions on travel for Russians with connections to the government can vary depending on the person and position; those with less of a connection to the Kremlin can resign from their position while still maintaining their passport.

There are allegedly exceptions and accommodations because the travel bans are an unspoken policy that is not based on legal authority.

It is feasible for people who are less influential politically, for instance, to get approval to travel to a nation that is friendly to Russia. According to the investigation, it is highly improbable that any Kremlin employees will be permitted to leave Russia.

Rich Russians are increasingly trying to become citizens of Grenada in the Caribbean in order to escape being drafted into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, Russians with the financial means to do so have been applying for citizenship in Grenada through an investment initiative that entitles applicants to the country’s passport for a minimum investment of $150,000 or a $350,000 real estate purchase with the approval of the government.

