'Americans knew Prigozhin's mutiny plans against Moscow'

The New York Times reported on Saturday that US intelligence agencies had strong suspicions that Evgeny Prigozhin had intentions to make a significant move against the Russian government, just days before the chief of Wagner ordered his troops to march on Moscow.

The information was provided by US intel sources, cited by the newspaper.

Unnamed US officials, who were interviewed by the paper, stated that the administration of US President Joe Biden and military commanders were briefed about the preparations made by Wagner as early as Wednesday. As more details emerged, another briefing was reportedly held on Thursday, which was attended by a select group of congressional leaders.

The situation escalated further on Friday night when Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of launching a deadly missile strike on a Wagner camp and vowed to retaliate. However, the ministry denied the allegation, labeling it an “informational provocation.”

Subsequently, Wagner troops captured military facilities in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, while Prigozhin announced the commencement of a “march for justice” with the objective of reaching Moscow. However, on Saturday, the Wagner leader agreed to cease the advance and withdraw his forces in exchange for “security guarantees” as part of a deal facilitated by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

According to sources cited by the New York Times, prior to the uprising, officials in Washington were hesitant to inform Russian President Vladimir Putin about the imminent threat, fearing that Moscow would accuse them of orchestrating a coup. Additionally, the article states that the US had minimal interest in assisting Putin amidst the conflict in Ukraine and Russia’s standoff with the West.

US officials reportedly expressed concern over a potential conflict between Prigozhin and Moscow, as they were apprehensive about the risks of nuclear implications if Russia were to descend into chaos.

CNN also corroborated the New York Times report on Saturday, stating that US officials had been aware of Prigozhin’s intentions to challenge the Russian military for a considerable period. However, they remained uncertain about his ultimate objectives.

According to sources from CNN, Western officials had prior knowledge of Prigozhin’s preparations, including his efforts to acquire weapons and ammunition. Nevertheless, the swift unfolding of events made it challenging to determine the seriousness of the Wagner chief’s threats against the Russian military.

Amidst the ongoing Wagner insurrection, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a warning to the West, cautioning that any attempts to exploit the unrest for their anti-Russian agenda would be futile. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev emphasized the potentially catastrophic consequences of a coup in a nuclear-armed nation, affirming Moscow’s determination to prevent such an outcome.