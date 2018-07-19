American University on lockdown, reports of armed intruder nearby

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American University was on lockdown on Wednesday following reports of an armed intruder near its Washington campus, the school's police said in a series of posts on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of shots fired or people injured.

University police said they and city police were searching the campus building by building.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police declined to comment, and a spokesman for the university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Frances Kerry)

