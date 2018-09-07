American trainer killed in Riyadh helicopter crash: Saudi state media

RIYADH (Reuters) - An American trainer working with Saudi Arabia's National Guard was killed on Thursday in a helicopter crash in Riyadh in the course of a routine activity, a statement published by state media said.

The Saudi statement gave the trainer's name as Paul Reidy and did not say whether he was a member of the military or a civilian. A U.S. Army official confirmed there had been a military fatality without providing details.

A Saudi trainee pilot was injured in the crash at Khashm Alan airport in the east of the Saudi capital, which involved a Boeing AH-6i light helicopter gunship, the statement said.

Investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the incident.

