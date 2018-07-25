American detained by U.S.-backed Syrian forces charged with supporting Islamic State

(Reuters) - A Michigan man detained overseas by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces has been charged with providing material support to Islamic State militants, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli, 28, of Dearborn, Michigan, provided support to the group from 2015 until last month, the department said in a statement. Musaibli, a natural-born U.S. citizen, will be arraigned in federal court in Detroit on Wednesday, it said.

