(Reuters) - Miami International Airport said on Wednesday police was investigating a security concern related to American Airlines flight 257, which was bound for Mexico City.

The passengers on the flight have been evacuated, the airport tweet added https://bit.ly/2RarVw4.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

