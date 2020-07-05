'America loves India': Donald Trump responds to Narendra Modi's wishes on US' 244th Independence Day
Donald Trump had attended the 4 July American Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota's Mount Rushmore
Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on America's 244th Independence Day.
Earlier today, Modi tweeted, "I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse"
While replying to PM Modi's wishes, Trump tweeted, "Thank you my friend. America loves India!"
Thank you my friend. America loves India! https://t.co/mlvJ51l8XJ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020
The US President also attended the 4 July American Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Donald Trump suspends employment-based visas till December end: H1-B, H-4, L-1 visas among affected categories
US President Donald Trump suspended the entry of certain foreign workers on Monday until the end of the year, a move the White House said would help the coronavirus-battered economy, but which business groups strongly oppose
Joe Biden takes 14% lead over Donald Trump in NYT/Siena College poll; Democrat leader surges ahead among women, non-white voters
Biden holds a lead of 22 percent over Trump among women voters, but has only a 3 percent lead over the US president among male voters.
Twitter puts another warning on Trump's tweet that violates company's policy against abusive behaviour
Trump tweeted after anti-racism protesters declared a 'Black House Autonomous Zone' near the White House.