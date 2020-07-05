'America loves India': Donald Trump responds to Narendra Modi's wishes on US' 244th Independence Day

Donald Trump had attended the 4 July American Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota's Mount Rushmore

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on America's 244th Independence Day.

Earlier today, Modi tweeted, "I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse"

While replying to PM Modi's wishes, Trump tweeted, "Thank you my friend. America loves India!"

Thank you my friend. America loves India! https://t.co/mlvJ51l8XJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020

The US President also attended the 4 July American Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota.